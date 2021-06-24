Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

This is our best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Samsung is holding an event on June 28th where the Korean giant is expected to give us our first look at the new Wear OS platform by launching the Galaxy Watch 4, as well as a tablet, and a pair of new foldable devices consisting of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Today we have our best look yet at the new foldable smartphones from Samsung, and boy, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G looks spectacular.

www.talkandroid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Blass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Galaxy Tab#5g#Korean#The Galaxy Watch 4#Oppo#All South Africans#Braai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
United Nations
Related
Cell PhonesSamMobile

This is one Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 leak you didn’t expect

We’ve seen renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, we’ve heard their specs, and we’ve heard about their surprisingly attractive pricing (thanks to our dependable sources) in various leaks in the past couple of months, but today’s “leak” is something entirely different, one that you don’t see very often.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showcase a variety of colour variants

With the launch of Samsung’s 2021 foldable smartphones drawing closer, render-maker GizNext has shared several images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. GizNext doesn’t state whether these are CAD renderings based on factory designs or if it was given the renders. With this in mind, while the renderings look realistic, it’s worth noting that the foldable device might look different when it actually launches.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders show color options, design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is arriving very soon. It will come together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead of Galaxy Z Flip 2, the South Korean tech giant is calling the new foldable clamshell phone as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That is to avoid confusion and well, it is technically the third model already. There was the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from last year and then another 5G variant of the foldable smartphone was released a few months later.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Take A Look At The Galaxy Z Fold 3 From All Angles

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design gets detailed again. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 just appeared in more renders to give us a better look at its design, from all angles. It appeared in both images and videos. As most of you know by now, official-looking Galaxy Z Fold...
Technologymspoweruser.com

First Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 benchmark confirms processor specs

A leaked Geekbench benchmark has finally confirmed the processor specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Until now there has been a debate over whether the flagship device would ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the 888+. The benchmark now confirms it will be the Snapdragon 888...
NFLSamMobile

Look at these stunning Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne concept images!

Samsung had collaborated with American fashion designer Thom Browne to launch limited-edition variants of the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and those devices sold out quickly despite their sky-high prices. The company hasn’t announced if it will continue its partnership with the luxury fashion brand for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but some stunning concept images showcase how such a device could look like.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung might’ve canceled one of its best new Galaxy phones

Samsung is widely expected to launch three Galaxy devices of flagship status to replace the Galaxy Note 21, which isn’t coming this year. These are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables and the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE version. A few recent reports said that the two new foldable phones will be unveiled in early August and hit stores by the end of the month. The next-gen Galaxy smartwatches would arrive in mid-August, according to the same sources. Notably absent from those reports was the Galaxy S21 FE, a device that has usually been featured in various...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 might cost around $200 less than its predecessor

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now rumoured to launch on August 11th, and on top of that, the device will reportedly be quite a bit cheaper than its predecessor. According to @FrontTron, the Z Flip 3 will be selling for $1,249 USD (roughly $1,540 CAD), which is $200 less than its predecessor. This report mentions the 8GB/256GB variants, although it seems possible that this might only be the Z Flip 3 model.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Render showcases Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s in-display selfie camera

A new render of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 has surfaced online, this time courtesy of credible leaker Ice Universe. The render reveals that the foldable smartphone will sport a triple camera setup on the rear and an in-display selfie camera on the front. Ice Universe tweeted that “it’s...
Technologytalkandroid.com

Everything that Samsung is launching on August 11th in 360-degrees

We all know that Samsung is gearing up for a massive Unpacked event on August 11th, and thanks to a serial leaker, we know what the Korean electronics giant plans to launch. In short, it’s going to be a doozy of a launch event where we’ll see the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2 unveiled.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Another leak points to cheaper price for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Another leaker has alleged that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive a price cut over last year’s model. The leak suggests the new foldable will retail for $1,249. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the next few weeks or so, and we’ve already heard one report of cheaper pricing for both models. Now, a regular leaker has revealed an apparent price for the clamshell foldable.
Technologytechnave.com

OPPO A16 new render image leaked, might come with triple-camera setup

There are plenty of rumours going around about the OPPO A16 before it is launches. Here, we found new render image and tech specs about the device. According to the leaker - Evan Blass , the device might come in three colour variants which are black, blue, and gold. As for the design, it will sport a teardrop notch and a triple rear camera. On the side, there are volume buttons and a power button along with a fingerprint scanner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy