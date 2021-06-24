This is our best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
We know that Samsung is holding an event on June 28th where the Korean giant is expected to give us our first look at the new Wear OS platform by launching the Galaxy Watch 4, as well as a tablet, and a pair of new foldable devices consisting of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Today we have our best look yet at the new foldable smartphones from Samsung, and boy, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G looks spectacular.www.talkandroid.com
Comments / 0