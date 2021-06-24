Reinvent Telecom Rolls Out White-Label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams
New SIP Trunking Solution Fills the Gaps in the Microsoft Phone System with Cost-Effective and Feature-Rich Functionality. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications (UC), SIP Trunking and contact center cloud communications solutions, announced today the availability of white-label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams. The new SIP Trunking solution enables resellers to capitalize on the growing demand for Microsoft Teams by connecting the teamwork hub to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) while cutting costs and adding capabilities not available with the Microsoft Calling Plan.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0