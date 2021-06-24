Cancel
Utah State

Kurt Bradburn: Utah cities will grow stronger, smarter with bipartisan infrastructure package from Congress

By Kurt Bradburn
Salt Lake Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan infrastructure investments at the national level will help cities throughout Utah and across the country continue to grow in a responsible, climate-friendly way. As discussions around our national infrastructure continue to take shape in Washington, it will be critical for Utah’s congressional delegation — including Sen. Mitt Romney — to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats and the Biden administration to advance critical infrastructure investments that will create jobs, power a stronger economy, and protect our precious natural resources.

