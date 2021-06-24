Awareness and Retention Rate for Plant-Based Protein on the Rise in China, NPD Says

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Huel is taking protein to the next level as it adds a world-first protein range to its line-up of nutritionally complete foods. Huel Complete Protein is now available exclusively from huel.com and is the only protein powder in the world to offer a 100% nutritionally complete plant-based protein that’s perfect for snacking. Huel is challenging the misconception that many consumers see plant-based protein as inferior to whey and has developed Huel Complete Protein to contain more essential amino acids (EAAs) per gram of protein than whey.