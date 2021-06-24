Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Body camera footage shows man with knife ran at SLCPD officers before they shot him

By Paighten Harkins
Salt Lake Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Lake City police released video on Thursday showing two officers fatally shooting a man who ran at them with a knife in Pioneer Park earlier this month. The officers got to the park around 8:45 a.m. on June 10 to investigate a report that a women had been stabbed. Video shows that as the two officers arrive, men who’d been helping the woman pointed out 39-year-old Rezek Yaqub Yahya sitting about 100 yards away from them in the park beneath a tree.

