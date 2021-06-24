Body camera footage shows man with knife ran at SLCPD officers before they shot him

Salt Lake City police released video on Thursday showing two officers fatally shooting a man who ran at them with a knife in Pioneer Park earlier this month. The officers got to the park around 8:45 a.m. on June 10 to investigate a report that a women had been stabbed. Video shows that as the two officers arrive, men who’d been helping the woman pointed out 39-year-old Rezek Yaqub Yahya sitting about 100 yards away from them in the park beneath a tree.