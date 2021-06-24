Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Navarro, a guy who’s spent years shredding guitar with Jane’s Addiction and served as a judge on a tattoo reality competition, has probably one of the most wholesome hobbies a rock star could have: collecting cuckoo clocks. He began purchasing the timepieces in the Nineties, and on a recent Zoom call, one hangs not so conspicuously on the wall behind him, as he and the Los Angeles-based artist PADHiA discuss their latest artistic collaboration. It’s a piece that threads Navarro’s longtime passion with his and PADHiA’s mutual interest in using visual arts to explore issues of mental health and trauma. It is indeed a cuckoo clock, but one that stands 15 feet tall, with a dial that’s been cut open to serve as a door into an immersive world of Navarro and PADHiA’s making.

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Dave Navarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clocks#Art#Mental Health#Cuckoo#L A Artist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Spotify Taps Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, Japanese Breakfast for ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP Series

Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists set to contribute to a new Spotify EP series, Live at Electric Lady. Each participating artist will share a short collection of songs recorded live at the famed New York City studio. The artists were encouraged to play their own songs, as well as covers by the many artists who have recorded at Electric Lady over the years.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Chvrches Smash Phony Expectations on New Song ‘Good Girls’

Chvrches have released another new song, “Good Girls,” from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, out August 27th via Glassnote Records. “Good Girls” is a booming synth anthem that finds frontwoman Lauren Mayberry cutting down unfair and misogynistic expectations and ideals placed on women: “Good girls don’t cry,” she belts on the hook, “And good girls don’t lie/And good girls justify — but I don’t/Good girls don’t die/And good girls stay alive/And good girls satisfy — but I won’t.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Karol G Toasts Friends, Leaving Bad Relationships in ‘200 Copas’ Video

Karol G has dropped a new video for “200 Copas.” Cowritten by Karol G, Daniel Oviedo (Ovy on the Drums), and Daniel Félix, the song appears on her third studio album, KG0516, which arrived in March. In the Cole Santiago-directed video, Karol G and a group of friends celebrate on a beach at night lit by a bonfire, where they toast to friendship and give each other matching tattoos depicting 200 copas. The group join in to sing her corrido that encourages a friend to leave a bad relationship behind. The footage is interspersed with scenes featuring Karol G alone on a sunny beach stroll. Last month, she teamed up with J Balvin and Nicky Jam for a remix and video for “Poblado.” In October, the Colombian singer will embark on her first headlining U.S. tour. The ‘Bichota Tour’ kicks off in Denver at Mission Ballroom on October 27th and continues through November with a pair of closing dates on November 26th in Miami at FTX Arena and on November 27th in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

DJ Drama Talks Working With Tyler, the Creator and the Golden Age of Rap Mixtapes

As streaming platforms continue to dominate the ways we listen to music, projects from rap’s great mixtape era are disappearing or becoming more difficult to find. With only a handful of iconic projects available to stream, thousands of hours of music have been lost to the digital wasteland. The first phase of the beloved hip-hop internet can often feel as distant as the heyday of CDs. Tyler, the Creator is as much a product of that era as anyone, so it’s fitting that he enlisted the legendary DJ Drama to act as host on his excellent sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. The record is full of muscular rapping, shoutouts to Swiss lakes, and Drama’s bruising baritone boasts. It’s not a formal entry into Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, but it embodies much of the same exhilarating rawness.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen, the Winner No One Can Admit

Penance as spectacle is nothing new. Recall the ancient Greeks, who, in times of calendrical disaster, would torment a human sacrifice, a pharmakós, to bring about purification to the wider community; think of the struggle sessions of China’s Cultural Revolution, in which victims were forced to plea their guilt as they were beaten on the street — a perhaps uneasy parallel to the contemporary roil of cancel culture — or ask any celebrity who has ever made a faux pas and had to take their spin on the public forgiveness circuit.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Readies First-Ever Memoir

The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will publish his first-ever memoir, Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors, this October. The book, written with Jeff Alulis, tells Krieger’s story in a series of vignettes, from the pawnshop where he purchased his first guitar and his teenaged drug bust to his first writing sessions with Jim Morrison to the Doors’ awkward first concerts in backyards and empty bars.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Country Music Picks for the Week of July 12th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
Morrison, COPosted by
Rolling Stone

Khruangbin Detail North American Tour

Khruangbin have announced an extensive 2021 North American tour, as well as a few shows for 2022. The Texas psych-rock outfit already had a handful of summer and fall shows booked, including festival sets at Newport Jazz and Bonnaroo, plus multi-night stands at Stubb’s in Austin, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Eastern in Atlanta (all of those shows have already sold out).
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

BTS, Doja Cat, and More to Perform at Global Citizen Live 2021

Global Citizen has announced the 2021 edition of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour broadcast featuring performances and events filmed across the world. The livestream will take place Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter. Artists performing at this year’s...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to Direct Documentary on Dr. John

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach will make his film directorial debut with a new documentary about late New Orleans legend Dr. John. Per a statement, the as-yet-untitled film will examine Dr. John’s life and career largely in relation to his hometown of New Orleans — how the city shaped him and vice versa. To that end, the film will explore how Dr. John (real name Mac Rebennack) grew up steeped in the city’s myriad cultures and styles of music, and how Rebennack, who was white, and his often black bandmates had to skirt segregation rules and defend each other during the Jim Crow era.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

New Pornographers Plot ‘Mass Romantic’ 21st Anniversary Reissue, Tour

The New Pornographers will mark the 21st anniversary of their debut album, Mass Romantic, with a limited-edition vinyl reissue and a North American tour. The reissue will be pressed on red vinyl and arrive December 10th via Matador Records. It’ll also come with a bonus seven-inch single featuring two rare B-sides, “The End of Medicine” and “When I Was a Baby.” The band has also released a high-quality version of the video for the album cut “Letter From an Occupant.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Bounces Back to Number One, Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Artists 500 Chart

Drake has bounced back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 2nd through July 8th. The rapper’s 117.4 million song streams were enough for him to earn his 26th non-consecutive week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart, and extending his own record for the most total weeks atop the chart. The rapper was able to achieve this feat during a relatively slow release week, with last week’s Number One, Tyler, the Creator, slipping to Number Eight with 76 million streams.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’: The Beatle, the Producer and Oh, That Magic Feeling

Meet Paul McCartney: the ultimate Beatles geek. The excellent new Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 gets up close with the most legendary of rock stars, alone in the studio with Rick Rubin, telling stories and listening deep to the Beatles. It’s a fascinating thrill just to listen with him. Like anyone else, he’s mystified by how these four nowhere boys from Liverpool managed to create this music. As Paul says, “For me, I’ve grown to be a fan of the Beatles. Because then, I was just a Beatle. But now that the Beatles’ volume of work is finished, I listen back to it, and you know, ‘What’s that bassline?’”
CancerPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ashley Monroe Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Ashley Monroe has revealed her diagnosis with a rare form of blood cancer in an Instagram post, writing about her ordeal and expressing her gratitude for the bright spots that have made a scary few months more bearable. The post was accompanied by a slide show of images featuring her husband John Danks and son Dalton, along with friends including Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Snatching Sinatra’ Explores Attempted Kidnapping of Singer’s Son

A new podcast that investigates the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr., released its first trailer on Monday. Snatching Sinatra, hosted by actor and longtime Frank Sinatra enthusiast John Stamos, features extended interviews with Barry Keenan, the man who chose to hatch a plot to kidnap Frank Sinatra’s son in 1963. Keenan will open up about the mental illness and alcoholism that he struggled with at the time, his motivations for the kidnapping, and the strategy that he and his co-conspirators came up with for kidnapping Sinatra in Lake Tahoe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy