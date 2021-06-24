Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor
Dave Navarro, a guy who’s spent years shredding guitar with Jane’s Addiction and served as a judge on a tattoo reality competition, has probably one of the most wholesome hobbies a rock star could have: collecting cuckoo clocks. He began purchasing the timepieces in the Nineties, and on a recent Zoom call, one hangs not so conspicuously on the wall behind him, as he and the Los Angeles-based artist PADHiA discuss their latest artistic collaboration. It’s a piece that threads Navarro’s longtime passion with his and PADHiA’s mutual interest in using visual arts to explore issues of mental health and trauma. It is indeed a cuckoo clock, but one that stands 15 feet tall, with a dial that’s been cut open to serve as a door into an immersive world of Navarro and PADHiA’s making.www.rollingstone.com
