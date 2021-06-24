USA Gymnastics trying to move past Nassar as Trials begin

USA Gymnastics still finds itself trying to emerge from the Larry Nassar scandal as the U.S. Olympic Trials begin.

The organization remains in mediation with hundreds of athletes who were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment.

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said the drawn-out litigation has hampered some of the progress the organization is attempting to make but said she believes it will be resolved by the end of the year.