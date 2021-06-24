Cancel
Soulwax Share Remix of Sylvester’s ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’

By Claire Shaffer
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To celebrate Pride Month, Soulwax have released a remix of the late Sylvester’s 1978 disco classic “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).”. The 10-minute-long “Soulwax for Despacio” version adds some subtle flourishes to the iconic gay anthem, while still keeping the core of the original intact. David and Stephen Dewaele...

www.rollingstone.com

