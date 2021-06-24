Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Can't sell your house? Try painting the front door grey

By Sam Barker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcoXm_0aeIhlXN00
It turns out that buyers really can judge a book by its cover - or a house by its front door (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Painting your front door the right colour could mean your house is easy to sell rather than a nightmare, according to door experts.

Picking neutral colours like grey, black or white is far better than bright colours, according to Glasgow-based doorfitters Art Windows & Doors.

The company's founder, Allan Reid, said: "Front doors are the first thing potential buyers see and first impressions are extremely important.

"Bold colours only work for a few people, as striking colours like orange, bright green and pink are visually appealing but are not likely to have broad appeal to the majority of homebuyers.”

The doorfitting firm said that grey is by far the trendiest colour by far at the moment - and it has the figures to prove it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxFzn_0aeIhlXN00
Buyers want grey all the way (Image: Getty Images)

Almost half (45%) of those surveyed by paintmaker Dulux said they preferred grey colours on the outside of homes.

Art Windows also analysed the top trending UK front door colours online, and found that grey topped the list, with 5,400 searches for it per month.

That is more than double the next-highest result, for black front doors (2,200 results), while 'white front door' came third with just 1,000 results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO8nD_0aeIhlXN00
Black will do in a pinch (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Not only that, but the doorfitters said its most popular door is painted anthracite grey.

Getting your house noticed is important for sellers right now, as the UK property market is red hot.

Property lawyers have been working day and night to cope with the huge demand for housing deals, as a stamp duty holiday comes to an end next week.

Law Society of England and Wales president Stephanie Boyce said: "Stressed and under-pressure solicitors have been working late into the night and over weekends, with little or no work-life balance, to ensure their clients’ transactions are able to complete according to their wishes."

Stamp duty is the tax normally paid when buying a home worth more than £125,000.

It varies from 0% to 12% depending on the value of the property and whether it is a main home.

First-time buyers pay nothing on homes valued up to £300,000.

The Treasury said last July it would raise the stamp duty threshold from £125,000 to £500,000 for England and Northern Ireland.

Anyone buying a house worth up to half a million pounds pays no stamp duty at all, but will for deals that go through after June 30.

The stamp duty break led to property deals booming and house prices rising. House prices hit a record high last month, averaging £261,743, according to the bank Halifax.

Repaint your front door for £25

Repainting your door is pretty cheap if you do it yourself, and can be done properly for £23.

You should be able to get away with a 750ml can of paint if you don't waste any. These cost from £10 to £28.

The quickest way is to buy a can of Ronseal grey front door paint from B&Q.

This costs £23 but is quick to apply, as you won't need to put primer on the door first.

If you do want to prime, it won't cost much more. A 750ml can of primer costs around £10, and Wilko has a good offer on a can of grey front door paint for £12 .

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

367K+
Followers
74K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Painting#Black Front#White Front#Paintmaker Dulux#Law Society Of England#Treasury#Halifax#Ronseal#B Q#750ml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Housing
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
White House
News Break
Paintings
Related
Photographyhandymantips.org

How to Take Great Photographs of Your House for Selling

The first step in selling a house is owning great photographs. In a National Association of Realtors study, 90% of home buyers searched online during their home buying process. Online technology changed real estate – from online selling to reading online reviews from the public. Here’s the great news! In “we buy houses for cash” companies, you may close significantly faster than you would in the open-market sale.
ShoppingSunderland Echo

Rugs UK 2021: best stylish large rugs for your living room

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Whether as a statement piece to define your space or as a complement to your existing decor, a stylish area rug can make a world of difference to the atmosphere of your home while protecting your floor, absorbing noise and providing comfort.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Aldi’s clever foldaway desk can take your working-from-home setup to the next level

Over the past year, many of us have been working primarily from the comfort of our own homes and, while some will soon be making the big return to the office, others will be embracing an at-home setup for the foreseeable.If you live in a space-starved flat and are still making do by slouching on the sofa or working from bed or the kitchen table, we’ve found the ideal solution – a clever foldaway desk that fits into even the tiniest of homes.Courtesy of budget supermarket Aldi, the desk could help you see your living space as a place to...
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

Aldi’s new garden furniture is bang on trend, from bamboo-effect to wicker seating sets

If you’re looking for affordable garden furniture, Aldi is a one-stop shop.Over the past few months the budget supermarket has launched a hanging egg chair, a tiki bar, a firepit and grill (£229.99, Aldi.co.uk) and even a gazebo with a built-in bar (£179.99, Aldi.co.uk), most of which have been sell-out successes.Its latest Specialbuys additions are two garden furniture sets – one is a bamboo-effect range for smaller spaces and the other is a contemporary garden set that comes with a two-person sofa, two chairs and a coffee table.As with anything from Aldi, they’re an absolute steal, costing just £169.99 and...
Electronicskomando.com

Thinking about selling your old tech? Try this site

Every day, we hear about shiny new gadgets hitting the market. They can make our old tech look paltry in comparison. From cellphones to computers, cutting-edge gadgets can inspire us to scramble for our wallets. But once you’ve bought a new gadget to replace an old one, you have a...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Historic Art Deco House Transformed By A Contemporary Extension

If you look at it from the front, this is a beautifully restored house from the inter-war era with a wonderful art-deco style. However, that’s not all. A quick glance at it from the opposite side reveals something unexpected: a contemporary addition that contrasts greatly with the original structure. But before we get into all the details, let’s put this into context. We’re talking about a two-generation house located in Kooyong, Australia with an extension added in 2020 by studio WALA.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Trying to Sell Your Car on Auction Websites Worth It?

Once upon a time, eBay was one of the few ways to bid on cars online. However, the last few months and years have seen the rise, proliferation, and evolution of numerous dedicated car auction websites. There’s even one designed specifically for Radwood-era vehicles. But what does it take to list your car on one of these auction sites? And does it pay off in the end?
CarsPosted by
Vice

Can't Get Into Camping? RVShare Lets You Try Out #Vanlife

In case you didn’t realize, summer is here. [Unsticks thighs from horse saddle.] Between schlepping your AC unit up and out of storage, huddling in an overheated heap in front of your open refrigerator, and assuming the (non-sexual) sweaty starfish position on your bedroom floor, you probably haven’t had time to plan your summertime dream vacation. Well, fear not, soon-to-be traveler, we’ve got your back—you’ll be posting corny Instas and disgracing your ancestors with road-trip TikToks in no time.
EconomyTelegraph

The best places in the UK to buy a holiday home with £450,000

Demand for holiday lets in the UK has soared, with properties fully booked months in advance. In this series we have found the best places to invest in the staycation boom, looking at the most in demand spots to buy with a budget under £200,000, £250,000 and £300,000. Now, here’s where you can invest with a bigger budget of £450,000.
U.K.BBC

Frankie Thomas: Girl who died could 'view anything' on school iPad

The web filter at a school where a girl took her own life after viewing graphic content failed so badly she "could view anything", an inquest heard. Frankie Thomas died at her home in Witley, Surrey, in September 2018. The 15-year-old's browsing history revealed she had been accessing self-harm images...

Comments / 0

Community Policy