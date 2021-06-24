Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Julia Roberts' son Henry skateboards on his 14th birthday in rare video shared by Pretty Woman star’s husband

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Julia Roberts, 53, and her husband Danny Moder, 52, are notoriously private about their family life.

As a rare treat Moder, a cinematographer, recently put his skills to work on a more personal project and filmed their son Henry skateboarding on his 14th birthday last week.

Danny shared the video to his Instagram account which showed the teen impressively skating up a ramp and turning in mid-air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dHAL_0aeIhkee00
Teenager! Julia Roberts' husband Danny Mode filmed their son Henry skateboarding on his 14th birthday last week and shared the rare video on Instagram

'Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry,' Moder captioned the post.

Henry was sporting a floppy skater boy hairstyle under a black baseball cap, black Dickies brand pants and a khaki colored Rvca T-shirt with tan Nike sneakers.

The teenager's bright blue eyes were wide with concentration as he successfully pulled off his trick.

Mom Julia Roberts was not around for the fun but no doubt got to enjoy the video which was shared on June 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuILU_0aeIhkee00
Low key: Julia Roberts, 53, and her husband Danny Moder, 52, are notoriously private about their family life (Seen in 2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCvLQ_0aeIhkee00
'Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry,' Moder captioned the post.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2FXe_0aeIhkee00
Sk8erb boi: Henry was sporting a floppy skater boy hairstyle under a black baseball cap, black Dickies brand pants and a khaki colored Rvca T-shirt with tan Nike sneakers

She and Daniel Moder tied the knot in 2002, several years after her short lived marriage to Lyle Lovett.

In addition to Henry, the pair share 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder.

The Roberts/Moder family has been living in Australia recently due to the actress' work schedule which has her filming Down Under later this year.

According to The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the 53-year-old, who was raised Catholic, trying to enroll her children into exclusive Catholic schools in Sydney's affluent North Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ9GP_0aeIhkee00
Experts! Danny Moder is a cinematographer by trade so he used his well honed eye to capture the moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTMOE_0aeIhkee00
Well done! The teenager's bright blue eyes were wide with concentration as he successfully pulled off his trick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMQif_0aeIhkee00
Boys day: Mom Julia Roberts was not around for the fun but no doubt got to enjoy the video which was shared on June 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2939yp_0aeIhkee00
Down Under: Julia and her family are currently living in Australia having arrived in back in March as she prepared to film two movies there alongside big names this year

The publication reported that the Notting Hill star was trying to pull some strings to get her trio in and called on her friend, Nicole Kidman to help her out.

'If anyone can pull some strings in getting accepted into a top Catholic school in North Sydney you would imagine it's Nicole,' a source told The Daily Telegraph.

'But even mega A-list movie stars have to meet a certain enrolment criteria,' they added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArZbM_0aeIhkee00
Family time! In addition to Henry, the pair share 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder

Julia arrived in Australia back in March and is slated to film two movies alongside big names this year.

One of the projects is political thriller called Gaslit, centered on the infamous Watergate scandal, with Academy Award-winner Sean Penn and Australia's own Joel Edgerton.

She will also reunite with Ocean's Eleven co-star George Clooney to film the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which will begin filming in Queensland later in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEjVo_0aeIhkee00
Coming soon! Julia will reunite with Ocean's Eleven co-star George Clooney to film the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which will begin filming in Queensland later in the year

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Daniel Moder
Person
George Clooney
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Julia Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboards#Skateboarding#Pretty Woman#Dickies#Nike#The Daily Telegraph#Catholic#Academy Award#Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Ricky Martin shares rare pictures of twin sons during daytrip

Ricky Martin isn't just the King of Latin Pop, he's also a doting father to four children, including twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12. Ricky prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, but the star does sometimes share rare glimpses into his home life, and he delighted fans with some pictures of his twin boys.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Madonna Shares Video of Son David Banda Getting His First Piercing

Madonna's son David Banda has had numerous memorable moments documented on Instagram, from enjoying the "freeing" experience of wearing a dress to channeling Freddie Mercury during a living room performance. And 15-year-old David landed another moment in the spotlight on Sunday, when his pop icon mother shared footage of him...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years. And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage. The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See a Rare Glimpse of Julia Roberts' 14-Year-Old Son

Some celebrity kids want to follow in their famous parents' acting or singing footsteps. Some just want to avoid the spotlight and live a normal life. Julia Roberts' three kids definitely seem to fit into the latter category. While they're not involved in show business (at least yet), Roberts' husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, sometimes posts pictures or videos of their children on Instagram, doing things like riding bikes, getting ready to surf, or just enjoying the outdoors. In keeping with the theme, Moder just shared a video of their youngest child skateboarding as a way to wish him a happy birthday. Read on to see this rare glimpse of Julia Roberts' son Henry and to find out more about the private couple's family life.
CelebritiesPage Six

Julia Roberts shares rare selfie with Daniel Moder for 19th anniversary

Julia Roberts gave fans a rare glimpse of her husband in honor of their 19th wedding anniversary. The Oscar-winning actress shared a beachside selfie of her and Daniel Moder on Instagram Sunday and captioned the photo, “19 years ❤️💙 Just getting started! #conwings.”. “Happy happy anniversary!” Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Julia Roberts Enjoys Being 'Under The Radar,' Actress 'Learned The Hard Way That Putting Career Above Her Family Could Break Them': Insider

Life is sweet for Julia Roberts. The A-list actress has spent the last few months in Australia with her husband, Danny Moder, and their three kids (twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16, and 13-year-old Henry) while she films the upcoming television series Gaslit. "Julia and Danny have been taking walks on the beach and having family cookouts," says an OK! insider. "They’re enjoying being together under the radar."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Pretty Woman To Pop Sensation? '80s Star Tiffany Says She Wants Julia Roberts To Play Her In Biopic

This pop sensation still has big dreams! '80s pop star Tiffany has revealed that if there is ever a biopic made about her, she wants none other than Julia Roberts to play her. While appearing on the podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef," the singer was asked the question about who she could see playing her in a film about her life story. The 49-year-old said that she believes that the Pretty Woman actress would a perfect fit for the role, well for half of the role at least!
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Julia Roberts Stepping Away From The Spotlight To Save Marriage?

Julia Roberts, once America’s sweetheart, may be leaving Hollywood behind. One report says the Pretty Woman star is planning a tell-all about her flailing marriage with Danny Moder. Gossip Cop is immediately suspicious of this report. Here’s what we found. ‘Sets The Record Straight’. The cover story of OK! details...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Natural Hair In ‘Celebratory’ Photo With Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently showed off her natural hair in a new celebratory photo with her husband Keith Urban. She was celebrating Father’s Day in addition to her own birthday! She posted a never-before-seen photo of herself and Urban embracing one another outside in a field. “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular,” she writes in the caption.
MoviesBoston Globe

Julia Roberts to lead star-filled cast in Starz’s ‘Gaslit’

The stars are flocking to Starz for the upcoming Watergate series “Gaslit.” Based on the first season of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn,” the story will focus on socialite Martha Mitchell, who’ll be played by Julia Roberts. Sean Penn will play her husband, John Mitchell, Richard Nixon’s Attorney General. Dan Stevens will play John Dean, Nixon’s White House Counsel, and Betty Gilpin will play his wife, Mo Dean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy