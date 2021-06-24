Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site

By Ari Rabinovitch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdgGB_0aeIhfF100
Tel Aviv University Professor Israel Hershkovitz, holds what scientists say are two pieces of fossilised bone of a previously unknown kind of early human discovered at the Nesher Ramla site in central Israel, during an interview with Reuters at The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv, Israel June 23, 2021. Picture taken June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

TEL AVIV, June 24 (Reuters) - Scientists said on Thursday they had discovered a new kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel.

The fragments of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth were about 130,000 years old and could force a rethinkof parts of the human family tree, the researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said.

Nesher Ramla Homo - named after the place southeast of Tel Aviv where it was found - may have lived alongside our species, Homo sapiens, for more than 100,000 years, and may have even interbred, according to the findings.

The early humans, who had very large teeth and no chin, may have also been ancestors of the Neanderthals, the study added, challenging the current thinking that our evolutionary cousins originated in Europe.

"The discovery of a new type of Homo is of great scientific importance," said Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University, one of the leaders of the team that analysed the remains.

"It enables us to make new sense of previously found human fossils, add another piece to the puzzle of human evolution, and understand the migrations of humans in the old world."

Dr Yossi Zaidner of the Hebrew University found the fossils while exploring the mining area of the Nesher cement plant near the city of Ramla, the universities said in their statement.

TOOLS AND BONES

Excavators uncovered the bones about eight metres (25 feet) deep among stone tools and the bones of horses and deer.

The study said the Nesher Ramla resembled pre-Neanderthal groups in Europe.

"This is what makes us suggest that this Nesher Ramla group is actually a large group that started very early in time and are the source of the European Neanderthal," said Hila May, a physical anthropologist at the Dan David Center and the Shmunis Institute of Tel Aviv University

Experts have never been able to fully explain how Homo sapiens genes were present in the earlier Neanderthal population in Europe, May said, and the Nesher Ramla may be the mystery group responsible.

The jaw bone had no chin and the skull was flat, she said. 3D shape analysis later ruled out relation to any other known group.

What they did match, May said, were a small number of enigmatic human fossils found elsewhere in Israel, dating back even earlier, that anthropologists had never been able to place.

"As a crossroads between Africa, Europe and Asia, the Land of Israel served as a melting pot where different human populations mixed with one another, to later spread throughout the Old World," said Dr Rachel Sarig, from Tel Aviv University.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Evolution#Human Ancestors#Human Species#Israeli#Rethinkof#Tel Aviv University#The European Neanderthal#The Dan David Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
ScienceSmithonian

7,000-Year-Old Seal Impression Found in Israel Offers Clues to Prehistoric Trade

Archaeologists conducting excavations at the prehistoric Israeli village of Tel Tsaf have uncovered a 7,000-year-old piece of clay bearing the impressions of at least two seals inscribed with geometric patterns. The object is the oldest of its kind found in the southern Levant to date and may point to Tel Tsaf’s status as a bustling administrative hub.
SciencePosted by
geekspin

Scientists discover a potential new ancient human species

A group of scientists at the Hebei GEO University said that a skull found in China in 1933 possibly belongs to a new, ancient human species. The scientists, whose findings were published in the journal The Innovation last Friday, gave the potential new species to which the skull belonged the moniker, Dragon Man. Their analyses found that the owner of the skull is between 138,000 and 309,000 years old.
WorldThe Weather Channel

China’s ‘Dragon Man’ Fossil Sheds New Light on Human-Origins; New Homo Species Deemed Our Closest Ancestral Relative

With fossils of early humans surfacing in various parts of Europe, Africa and China, the research interest in human evolution gained pace in the mid-1800s. Fossil remains have shed light on numerous aspects of the lives of early humans—walking postures, behavioural adaptations, preferable diets, tool use, among others. Yet, the debate over the evolutionary pathway of modern humans is far from settled. Even the prevailing notion that Neanderthals are our closest hominin relatives has been in question thanks to recent research.
ScienceNautilus

What Made Early Humans Smart

Talking to Jeremy DeSilva about human evolution was so fun. As was reading his recent book, First Steps: How Upright Walking Made Us Human. I learned something new and fascinating on every page. Do you picture our hominin ancestors as hunters? I did. Not so much. “They were the hunted,” DeSilva writes. Let’s take another look, as modern paleoanthropologists have, at the Taung child’s skull, one of paleontology’s most famous fossils, the remains of a child from the species, Australopithecus africanus, discovered in 1924. A reanalysis of the Taung child, DeSilva tells us, showed talon marks in its eye sockets. “A bird of prey, probably a crowned eagle, must have plucked the Taung child from the ground and carried it off to be eaten.” See, I told you. Fun!
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Global Climate Dynamics Drove the Decline of Mastodonts and Elephants, Not Overhunting by Early Humans

Elephants and their forebears were pushed into wipeout by waves of extreme global environmental change, rather than overhunting by early humans, according to new research. The study, published today (July 1, 2021) in Nature Ecology & Evolution, challenges claims that early human hunters slaughtered prehistoric elephants, mammoths, and mastodonts to extinction over millennia. Instead, its findings indicate the extinction of the last mammoths and mastodonts at the end of the last Ice Age marked the end of progressive climate-driven global decline among elephants over millions of years.
SciencePhys.org

Early humans were sheltered from worst effects of volcanic supereruption

A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects, suggests a new study published in the journal PNAS. The eruption of the Toba volcano was the largest volcanic...
WorldDiscover Mag

Homo Who? A New Mystery Human Species Has Been Discovered in Israel

The Nesher Ramla mandible and skull. (Credit: Avi Levin and Ilan Theiler, Sackler/Tel Aviv University) An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of...
Boulder, COucar.edu

Early humans escaped worst impacts of massive volcanic eruption

A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but the uneven climatic impacts meant that early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects. A new study, led by Rutgers University with co-authors from the National Center...
EngineeringLaredo Morning Times

Meet the scientist teaching AI to police human speech

In his tiny corner of a seemingly endless expanse of workspace, the artificial-intelligence research scientist Alexis Conneau tapped his keyboard for a few seconds and then, suddenly, there everything was: Hundreds of billions of words, an immense torrent of human knowledge, raining down a window of his MacBook Pro screen.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Russia positions itself as a world leader in genetically edited cows

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Researchers from Ernst Federal Science Center for Animal Husbandry, Skoltech, Moscow State University and their colleagues have produced the first viable cloned calf in Russia—and she recently turned one. In a related experiment, the team was able to knock out the genes responsible for beta-lactoglobulin, a protein causing milk allergy in humans, in the hopes of creating gene-edited cows with hypoallergenic milk. The paper outlining the results of the experiment was recently published in the journal Doklady Biochemistry and Biophysics.
ScienceIFLScience

Poop Reveals The Story Of Troubled Ancient Maya Population

The run-off of ancient human poop is helping to uncover the story of a Maya population in the lowland city of Itzan, present-day Guatemala. By taking a deep look at the organic contents that have seeped out of this poop, archeologists were able to discover how this civilization rose and fell in multiple waves, most likely mirroring the fluctuation of droughts and wet periods that swept the region.
AstronomyPhys.org

Using AI to discover landing and exploration sites on the moon

A moon-scanning method that can automatically classify important lunar features from telescope images could significantly improve the efficiency of selecting sites for exploration. There is more than meets the eye to picking a landing or exploration site on the moon. The visible area of the lunar surface is larger than...
WorldSmithonian

These Medieval Islamic Tombs in Sudan Were Laid Out Like Galaxies

Archaeologists in eastern Sudan have discovered thousands of medieval Islamic tombs arranged in patterns resembling galaxies, with burials seemingly clustered around central “parent” tombs of great significance. As Owen Jarus reports for Live Science, experts uncovered the funerary monuments in the state of Kassala. Per a statement, the international research...
MuseumsPhys.org

DNA reveals the evolutionary history of museum specimens

Museum specimens held in natural history collections around the world represent a wealth of underutilized genetic information due to the poor state of preservation of the DNA, which often makes it difficult to sequence. An international team, led by researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Museum of Natural History of the City of Geneva (MHN), has optimized a method developed for analyzing ancient DNA to identify the relationships between species on a deep evolutionary scale. This work is published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
SocietyNewsweek

Scientists Are Asking the American People to Help Rename Racist Insects

Scientists are asking for help to rename racist insects, as they seek to remove terms which are "inappropriate or offensive." The Entomological Society of America (ESA) announced in June the common names for the moth Lymantria dispar and the ant Aphaenogaster araneoides, "Gypsy moth" and "Gypsy ant," had been removed from their Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

The Genome of a Human From an Unknown Population Has Been Recovered From Cave Dirt

A cup of mud that has been buried beneath the floor of a cave for millennia has just yielded up the genome of an ancient human. Analysis reveals traces of a woman who lived 25,000 years ago, before the last Ice Age; and, although we don't know much about her, she represents a significant scientific achievement: the feasibility of identifying ancient human populations even when there are no bones to recover. The sample also yielded DNA from wolf and bison species, which an international team of scientists were able to place in the context of their population histories. "Our results," they wrote in...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

‘Snowball Earth’ Era –“Changes in Earth’s Orbit Enabled Emergence of Complex Life”

Nearly 600 million years ago the Earth froze over in the blink of a “geological eye”, when a massive ice age radically altered the planet’s climate, resulting in a “Snowball Earth,” also known as the Cryogenian Period, severely constricting the oxygen supply on the planet. Scientists at the University of Southampton have suggested that changes in Earth’s orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. “Studying Snowball Earth glaciations can tell us just how bad it can get, in which case life as we know it would probably not survive,” says geologist Linda Sohl of Columbia University’s Center for Climate Systems Research and NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

Comments / 2

Community Policy