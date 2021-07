RB by committee has been around forever. In the stone age we had our own original zonk and Morris. In the bronze age it was ikey and Brooks. In the iron age it was Thurman Thomas and Davis. People forget davis, even with Thomas being a bell cow back, managed 4.7, 4.8, and 4.4 yards a carry. I remember he killed us one Monday night game. What we dont remember is the many tantrums and units that were just pretty good or worse from back then.