Sam Kennedy on GHS: Pitchers were warned about MLB's crackdown on sticky substances in Spring Training

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
 19 days ago

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says MLB pitchers were warned in Spring Training about MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances. Red Sox starters, including Garrett Richards, have struggled since the edict was announced.

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

