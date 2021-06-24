Sam Kennedy on GHS: Pitchers were warned about MLB's crackdown on sticky substances in Spring Training

Curt Casali suggested MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances would be beneficial for the Giants, and as June winds down, the catcher is looking prophetic. Every team’s spin rate is down as pitchers adjust to life without substances that ranged from sunscreen to Spider Tack. Since June 3, when word leaked out of an owners’ meeting that penalties were coming for pitchers found using a non-rosin substance for grip, the Giants’ is, too. Their average spin rate on breaking pitches has dipped from 2,355 Revolutions Per Minute before June 3 to 2,260 RPM in the 23 games since. Before the meeting, opponents posted a .623 OPS against Giants breaking pitches, which is surprisingly sliced down to .557 in the games that have followed.