ACT Announces Summer Sign-On Bonus

$750 Sign-on Bonus!! We are currently seeking to fill the position of a part-time pickup/delivery driver. The driver will work both independently and cooperatively with fellow team members in order to provide exceptional services while picking up documents for destruction, dropping off shredding totes for scheduled customers, and delivering various supplies to customers. Candidate must have the ability to perform repetitive lifting (up to 75 lbs.), pulling and pushing motions with arms and shoulders for prolonged periods of time, and maneuver wheeled totes weighting up to 300 lbs. Position does not require a CDL. A valid driver's license, the ability to be insured to operate agency vehicles and the ability to pass a DOT physical exam are a MUST. Application is required for consideration. Apply online at.