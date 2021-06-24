Cancel
ACT Announces Summer Sign-On Bonus

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 19 days ago
ONTOON BEACH - The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) is excited to announce a special summer sign-on bonus for drivers, bus cleaners, and fuelers hired on or before August 31. These new hires will receive a $650 bonus paid out over the course of their first full work year. The detail on the schedule of payment for this special bonus is as follows: $250 paid the first of the month following the first 30 days of employment, then $200 at 6 months, and $200 at a year. ACT offers competitive wages, Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

