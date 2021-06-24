Cancel
Pokémon Unite Network Test goes live in Japan

By Marc Kaliroff
Cover picture for the articlePrepare yourselves for a new breed of battle Pokémon Trainers. For those interested in helping test out Pokémon Unite’s online servers before its official launch, the game’s open beta has gone live on Japan’s Nintendo eShop. The Network Test version of the game will be online from today Thursday, June 24th to Saturday, June 26th (specifically Wednesday, June 23rd at 8 p.m. PT | 11 p.m. ET to Saturday, June 26th at 7:59 a.m. PT | 10:59 a.m. ET). The game’s file size comes in at 1020MB and can be played in docked and portable mode, but requires a stable internet connection at all times.

