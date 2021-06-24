Pokémon Unite Network Test goes live in Japan

In celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, Nintendo has announced an interactive exhibition that will tour Japan for the rest of 2021. Dubbed “Pokémon Colors,” the show focuses on the vibrant shades and spherical geometry of some of the franchise’s most popular pocket monsters. The exhibition is divided into one central display alongside four interactive installations: in “Colors Lake,” visitors fish for Magikarps and at “Colors Road,” guests can jump on a bike and push a button whenever they pass a Pokémon — if their timing is spot-on, the bike lights up in color. With “Colors City,” attendees throw ball-shaped traps at a screen to make Pokémon appear. Lastly, visitors of “Colors Forest” can shake inflatable trees to release nuts, enticing Pokémon to come out from hiding.