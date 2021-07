There may be “an extremely rare risk” of inflammatory heart conditions following jabs with the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, the UK’s medicines regulator has said.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) delivered its findings following a statement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which said that inflammatory heart conditions (myocarditis and pericarditis) could occur “in very rare cases” for those who received the two vaccines.The MHRA said it had reached its conclusion after a “thorough review” of data in both the UK and internationally and stressed that the benefits from either vaccine “greatly outweigh” any potential risks.Myocarditis...