Teamsters Vote To Prioritize Unionization Of Amazon Workforce

Worcester science museum The EcoTarium announced on Thursday its workers have voted to join the union AFSCME Council 93, over the objections of the museum board. "We don't think it is the right move for the museum, but we respect the employees' decision and will be thoughtful and professional in negotiations moving forward," said Sherri Pitcher, chair of the EcoTarium's all-volunteer board, in a phone interview with WBJ. "We do have a very, very talented and committed staff, and I'm very grateful so many have rejoined the EcoTarium following everything we went through in the pandemic."