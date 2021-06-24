Teamsters Vote To Prioritize Unionization Of Amazon Workforce
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has voted to prioritize their efforts for supporting the unionization of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) workforce. What Happened: The announcement came at the end of the union's 30th international convention. In a statement, the Teamsters announced the passage of a resolution for "the creation of a Division structure within the International Union for the Amazon Project and to fully fund and supply necessary resources to support its goals."www.benzinga.com
