Teamsters Vote To Prioritize Unionization Of Amazon Workforce

By Phil Hall
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has voted to prioritize their efforts for supporting the unionization of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) workforce. What Happened: The announcement came at the end of the union's 30th international convention. In a statement, the Teamsters announced the passage of a resolution for "the creation of a Division structure within the International Union for the Amazon Project and to fully fund and supply necessary resources to support its goals."

