Gulfstream Park Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Akingisalwaysking , 118E. Zayasx-x-xAntonio Sano9/2. 2Dean Delivers , 118M. Vasquezx-x-xMichael Yates6/1. 3Bossy Holiday , 118E. Gonzalezx-x-xJoseph Orseno8/1. 4Speighty Sense , 118R. Maraghx-x-xKenneth McPeek12/1. 5Ride On Bye , 118S. Camachox-x-xJeff Engler4/1. 6Mr Mac Quhae , 118L. Reyesx-x-xAntonio Sano8/1. 7Honeymoon Suite , 118E. Jaramillo3-x-xMark Casse9/5. 8Bowstring Boy...www.ftimes.com
Comments / 0