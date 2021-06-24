Gulfstream Park Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

In a statement from Grandview Speedway general manager Tina Rogers a tie for first spot in the June 26 T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified feature has been announced. “I spoke with both Brett and Craig. I explained the situation with what the scorers saw and what the transponder read. After further review and being in contact with MyLaps Sports timing, they assured me it is possible for the loop and timing system to detect 2 cars with different transponders even if they cross the line at the same time. However, Brett Kressley's transponder was not detected by the transponder system, although the hand scorers felt he was ahead. Since the finish was so very close, and you need both scorers and a transponder system to properly score an event, the track management has decided the fairest thing to do with this close of a finish would be to call it an even finish, and award Brett and Craig the win. They will both receive the full points for a win. Brett and Craig were understanding of the situation and agreed upon management decisions. We would like to thank both Brett and Craig for their professionalism through this process.”