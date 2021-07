You are currently viewing the editor's summary. The greater abundance of propane from shale gas has spurred efforts to use it as a propylene feedstock. Direct dehydrogenation catalysts consisting of platinum–tin alloy nanoparticles supported on alumina often must run with hydrogen dilution to avoid carbon buildup and excess tin to avoid alloy segregation. Motagamwala et al. report that platinum–tin nanoparticles interact more weakly with a silica support and the metals thus do not segregate. The use of undiluted reactants allowed the reaction to run near the thermodynamically limit of about 67% conversion with a selectivity to propylene of more than 99%. This catalyst also does not build up carbon and could run up to 30 hours without deactivation.