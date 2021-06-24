Splash Beverage Partners With Great Bay Distributors For SALT Tequila

During 50 years of seeking out the best surf breaks and the best tequila Mexico has to offer, Dano started infusing his favorite tequila with Pineapple and Jalapeno, creating a smooth, easy to drink tequila that turned friends into fans and gained a local following in Dano’s hometown of Steamboat, Colorado. From there, local friend Chris Timmerman joined Dano on a trip to Mexico, where they discovered Hacienda de Reyes, the second oldest distillery in Mexico. They met the Reyes family, who have been hand-crafting tequila in their small, family-run Tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco for four generations, and struck a deal to start producing Dano’s Tequila. In the historic town of Tequila, the Reyes family crafts Dano’s Tequila Infusion using 100% Agave Azul Blanco Tequila and Fresh Pineapples and Jalapenos as well as the best tasting, ultra-premium Dano’s Blanco, Reposado and Anejo Tequilas.