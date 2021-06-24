Cancel
Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday, there is a diplomatic representation in Honduras Jerusalem, The capital of the State of Israel. President Juan Orlando Hernandez Travel Middle East To boot Embassy Honduran in Jerusalem. “Honduras has officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel! We are taking this historic and...

