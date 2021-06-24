Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show coming to Fuqua Park
The fifth annual Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show will take place on Saturday, June 26. In memory of Tanner Shorter, an Empire alumni and volunteer firefighter who lost his life trying to save his drowning dog, his family and friends have collaborated to create a scholarship given to a Stephens County graduate. To generate money for the scholarship, the annual car show will host a variety of activities and fundraisers.www.duncanbanner.com
Comments / 0