Stephens County, OK

Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show coming to Fuqua Park

Duncan Banner
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth annual Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show will take place on Saturday, June 26. In memory of Tanner Shorter, an Empire alumni and volunteer firefighter who lost his life trying to save his drowning dog, his family and friends have collaborated to create a scholarship given to a Stephens County graduate. To generate money for the scholarship, the annual car show will host a variety of activities and fundraisers.

