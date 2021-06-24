Cancel
Everything We Know About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Baker

By Alessia Santoro
PopSugar
Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly — whose actual name is Colson Baker — is typically in the headlines for his career achievements and his relationship with Megan Fox, but did you know he's also a dad? Unlike his relationship, the singer tends to keep his daughter — whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon — out of the spotlight (just as Megan does with her three kids), choosing few and far between moments to show her off on his Instagram.

