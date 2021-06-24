Everything We Know About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Baker

Megan Fox slams sexist mom-shamers, age-gap double standards. With two new movies out this month, "Midnight In the Switchgrass" and "Til Death," Megan Fox is back in a big way — and, as she recently told InStyle, the attention makes her feel "a little bit like … a phoenix" after her work and character were both panned circa her "Transformers" and "Jennifer's Body" years. It was largely Megan's criticism of Michael Bay and endlessly sexist critiques of her acting that earned her negative press at the time. But not everything has changed in the wake of #MeToo. For starters, Megan says she's judged as the mother of three kids in a way her sons' dad, Brian Austin Green, is not. She's regularly asked, "Where are your kids," she says, "… because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me." Then there's the age difference between Megan, 35, and her 31-year-old boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). Though they "would have been in high school together," as Megan notes, "… people want to act like I'm dating a younger man … No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger." George, of course, is 60 — and married to 43-year-old Amal Clooney.