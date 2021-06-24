‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Opens Up in New Docuseries ‘My Dirt Road Diary’
Luke Bryan fans everywhere are in for a treat. IMDb TV is set to premiere a five-part docuseries about the American Idol judge and country superstar. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary takes audiences on a journey from the singer’s early life to his rise to country music fame. The series, which premieres August 6, will dive deep into the struggles and triumphs of Bryan’s climb to achieve success.talentrecap.com
