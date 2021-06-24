‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Opens Up in New Docuseries ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan posted a video of himself finally receiving and opening his Entertainer of the Year award from the Academy of Country Music Awards, which took place on April 18th. Bryan’s wife Caroline can be heard behind the camera and Cole Swindell is also on hand to help out. Bryan begins to open the award, but he needs a little help from Swindell with the box. After Swindell help him and he unwraps the bubble wrap and paper surrounding the award, he opens the black box containing the pristine trophy.