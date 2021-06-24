1957 Chevy Step Van Stars On Jay Leno’s Garage: Video

When it first arrived on the scene, the Porsche Boxster was criticized for its mid-engine setup and convertible roof. It wasn't "a proper Porsche," said the fanatics, but 25 years later, it's still around. In fact, if it weren't for the Boxster, Porsche may not be around today. In those 25 years, the car has evolved from a so-called hairdresser's car into a proper driver's machine, with tightly sprung variants like the Spyder showing that it's a great car for driving fast in. These days, the 718 Boxster and its hardtop Cayman sibling are quite pricy, but its success shows no sign of slowing. Jay Leno thus got behind one of these for the first time and learned all about what makes the little roadster so much fun.