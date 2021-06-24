1957 Chevy Step Van Stars On Jay Leno’s Garage: Video
Jay Leno makes an effort to feature a wide range of vehicles on his hugely popular Jay Leno’s Garage show. Head on over to his YouTube channel and you’ll see all long-form videos on all sorts of vehicles, from high-priced exotics like the Koenigsegg Regera to affordable old classics like the AMC Pacer. However, Jay recently spotted a late 1950s Chevy Step Van on the streets of Los Angeles and realized he had never before featured a vehicle like this on his long-running car show, so he invited the owner to bring it by his car collection to film an episode.gmauthority.com
Comments / 1