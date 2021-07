In the last 40 years the definitions with shots from the penalty spot have become commonplace. In the Eurocup and the America’s Cup, which end this weekend, the passage to the next round of several teams has been determined with this method, which many refer to as “the penalty lottery”, as they consider that luck it is decisive in this type of definitions. Others strongly disagree and point out that luck plays no role. From my point of view it is a combination of fortune and (to call it somehow) science.