Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Davis sworn in as new town clerk

By WILLIAM HOLLOMAN
Mount Olive Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Ken Talton officially swore in Sherry Davis as the new town clerk during the board of commissioners’ June session. Davis is the administrative assistant to Town Manager Jammie Royall. Dellinger Inc. was awarded the contract to update and make interior improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant during the...

mountolivetribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Dellinger Inc##Southern Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Whit Gibson takes chair of county board

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners started its Monday night meeting a little differently. Scotland County Attorney Ed Johnston Jr. briefly presided over the meeting since former Chair Carol McCall announced recently she would no longer be able to continue in the position due to health concerns. Johnston...
Politicsnebraska.gov

Siebrandt Sworn in as Wayne County Court Clerk Magistrate

Judge Ross Stoffer administered the ceremonial oath to celebrate Ashley Siebrandt as the new Clerk Magistrate of Wayne County Court on July 7, 2021. State Court Administrator Corey Steel welcomed attendees, emphasizing the importance of the clerk magistrate position to the courts and providing services to the public. Local officials, Seventh District Probation Officers, and AOCP staff gathered in the beautiful Wayne County Courtroom to observe the ceremony and enjoy conversation and refreshments. Siebrandt assumed the clerk magistrate position in October 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to coronavirus-related health directives.
Milton, WIhngnews.com

New city clerk at home in city hall

Last week was the first in-person Milton City Council meeting since Jenny Salvo started working as the Milton’s city clerk in March. That means some people, including some council members, met her in-person for the first time. A Town of Janesville resident, Salvo worked for the City of Edgerton as...
Adams County, WAColumbia Basin Herald

New Adams County clerk starts work

RITZVILLE — Katie Sloan was sworn in June 30 and started her new job July 1 as the new Adams County Clerk. She replaces former clerk Paulette J. Teski, who retired from the job June 30. While it’s an elective office, the clerk works with the superior court system. The...
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

2022 county budget includes 3% merit raise, step increase for public safety

MARIETTA — After forgoing raises last year, Cobb County’s 2022 budget includes a step increase for public safety employees and a 3% merit raise for county workers. The budget will also take steps to address longstanding “compression” issues for employee pay, whereby career employees experience diminishing returns in pay compared with new hires.
Morgan County, GAMorgan County Citizen

New election board members sworn in

Morgan County’s election board only has one familiar face remaining, after county commissioners voted to appoint four new members and reappoint the chairman, Dr. James Woodard. “Today, our new BOER members were sworn in by Probate Judge Charles Merritt,” said Morgan County’s Director of Elections Jennifer Doran on July 2....
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF TOWN CLERK AUD...

LEGAL NOTICE OF TOWN CLERK AUDIT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of the office of Town Clerk of the Town of Oneonta for the period beginning on January 1, 2019 and ending on October 31, 2020 have been examined by the Office of the State Comptroller and that the report of examination prepared by the Office of the State Comptroller has filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to Section thirty-five of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the Town of Oneonta has prepared a written response to the report of examination prepared by the Office of the State Comptroller and has filed such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than September 29, 2021. Sara Robinson Town Clerk, Town of Oneonta Dated: July 7, 2021.
Union City, NJhudsontv.com

Union City Interviewing For New Municipal Clerk

The City of Union City is currently searching for a new, municipal clerk after Erin Knoedler stepped down about two weeks ago. According to Mayor Brian Stack, the City is currently interviewing replacement candidates. The Mayor told Hudson TV that “We’re going through the normal process. Whoever is hired will...
Alva, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Bier sworn in as new Alva City Councilmember

Two special city meetings were held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Alva City Council met first with all members present. Mayor Kelly Parker presented his recommendation to appoint Sadie Bier to the Ward 3 Seat 2 vacancy on the council. The position was left vacant when Mary Hamilton resigned. It was up to the mayor to bring a recommendation for her replacement to the council.
Antwerp, OHwestbendnews.net

Davis Welcomed as New Administrator in Antwerp

The Village of Antwerp recently put out feelers for a new Village Administrator, as Sara Keeran recently put in her resignation. Mayor Jan Reeb said they received numerous applications and one so happened to be from Brian Davis. The village council selected Davis in a non-regular meeting by an emergency resolution.
Denton, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

New chief of police sworn in by Denton mayor

DENTON — George Bacon has been named Chief of Police for the town of Denton. At the July 1, Denton Town Council Meeting Mayor Abigail McNinch administered the oath of office appointing Bacorn as Chief. “Chief Bacorn has dedicated his career to law enforcement and to the Town of Denton. We are fortunate to have a leader that so well exemplifies his profession take the helm of our police department,” McNinch said.
New Canaan, CTNew Haven Register

An honor to work with New Canaan Town Clerk Claudia Weber

New Canaan is fortunate that our Town Clerk, Claudia Weber, has committed herself to running for reelection for another term. Her diplomatic, cheerful, helpful approach to every problem brought to her office in conjunction with her vast knowledge of where to quickly and accurately access any pertinent information that will assist in resolving an issue has been of inestimable value to anyone who has ever needed the assistance of the office.
Dawson County, NELexington Clipper-Herald

Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

LEXINGTON — Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers were officially sworn in after completing their training on Wednesday, July 7. The new volunteers, Joanna Castaneda, Barbara Vondras, Helen Araujo, Teresa Schneider, Beth Delp and Peggy Winter, all took their oath before Judge Jeffrey Wightman in Dawson County Court. There are...
Kalona, IAkciiradio.com

Kalona City Council Approves Hire of New Utility Billing Clerk

The Kalona City Council held their regular meeting Wednesday. The council approved the hire of a new utility billing clerk. Rachel Gilliam has served in this position for the past two years and will be stepping down as she moves to the east coast with her family. After meeting with the finance committee, Amy Richenberger was approved by the council to become the new utility billing clerk for the City of Kalona. Richenberger will officially begin on July 12th.
Des Plaines, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Ebrahimi sworn in as new 8th Ward alderman in Des Plaines

Des Plaines resident Shamoon Ebrahimi was sworn in as the city's 8th Ward alderman Tuesday night. Ebrahimi fills a vacancy created by the election of then-Alderman Andrew Goczkowski as mayor. Goczkowski nominated Ebrahimi for the post last month, and the council unanimously approved the nomination near the start of its...
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Lightfoot named new county clerk

Gov. Mike Parson named Bolivar resident Rachel Lightfoot as the new Polk County clerk on Friday, July 2. Lightfoot’s official first day will be Friday, July 16, per a news release from Parson’s office. She will fulfill the clerk’s remaining term, set to expire Dec. 31, 2022, after another appointed...
Winchester, MAhomenewshere.com

Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon honored as 2021 Unsung Heroine

WINCHESTER - Representative Michael Day announced that the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) accepted his nomination and honored Winchester Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon as a Commonwealth Heroine for her work and service to her community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “Clerk Lannon and her staff and volunteers performed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy