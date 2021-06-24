Davis sworn in as new town clerk

LEGAL NOTICE OF TOWN CLERK AUDIT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of the office of Town Clerk of the Town of Oneonta for the period beginning on January 1, 2019 and ending on October 31, 2020 have been examined by the Office of the State Comptroller and that the report of examination prepared by the Office of the State Comptroller has filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to Section thirty-five of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the Town of Oneonta has prepared a written response to the report of examination prepared by the Office of the State Comptroller and has filed such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than September 29, 2021. Sara Robinson Town Clerk, Town of Oneonta Dated: July 7, 2021.