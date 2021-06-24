Survey: More than half of suburban residents in favor of Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights

Discount museum admission for suburban Chicago residents. If you live in the suburbs and have a library card from a participating library you may be able to get free or discount museum passes through the Museum Adventure Pass program. If passes are available can check them out either in-person or online. Unfortunately the big five institutions (Adler Planetarium, Art Institute, Field Museum, Museum of Science and Industry and Shedd Aquarium) are not included. Still there are some options that are pricey to get into. This program is similar to Explore More Illinois in that some of these passes are for discounts and Buy One, Get one deals. What is nice is that you can see online if or when passes will be available.