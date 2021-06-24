Cancel
Survey: More than half of suburban residents in favor of Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
 19 days ago

A new survey that tracked how people in the Chicago area feel about the Chicago Bears possibly relocating to Arlington Heights found many are in favor.

