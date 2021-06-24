Covid: Balearics and Malta added to UK's green travel list

Malta has announced that, in a U-turn from its previous advice, the NHS app will be accepted as proof of vaccination for British travellers.The green list country requires all those aged 12 and over to be double jabbed in order to enter the country from the UK, but had previously stated that only a paper certificate would be admissible.Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be recognised.Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.Follow all the latest travel updates below. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?