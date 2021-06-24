Cancel
Palatine, IL

Pearl Yellow 2012 Lexus LFA with 72 miles never left dealership, for sale on Bring A Trailer

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 19 days ago

The 2012 Lexus LFA went out of production almost a decade ago, but a like-new example that never left the dealership is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer.com. The car was delivered to Arlington Lexus in Palatine, Illinois, and was purchased by the owner of the dealership, according to the listing. However, it spent most of the last nine years on display in the dealership's showroom, and now has just 72 miles on the odometer, the listing said.

