Pearl Yellow 2012 Lexus LFA with 72 miles never left dealership, for sale on Bring A Trailer

By 2023, a merger of the top classes of sports car racing in Europe and the US will bring at least eight manufacturers to a top level of competition that has not seen more than three since the 90s. That number, however, is deceiving. Two of those manufacturers, Acura and BMW, have yet to confirm that their new LMDh cars will ever race in Europe. Another three, the LMH group of Toyota, Peugeot, and Ferrari, are based in Europe and only learned that their cars will be eligible to compete in the US two days ago.