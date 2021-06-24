Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Uganda, Dominican Republic and Tunisia among countries added to Northern Ireland red list

By Travel Desk
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ2r8_0aeIeZiU00

Countries including Uganda , Haiti , Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have been added to the Northern Ireland red list , which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine.

Eritrea and Mongolia have also been added in the latest red list reshuffle.

The changes from the NI government’s latest travel traffic light reshuffle will come into effect from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

They join countries including holiday hotspots the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey in the list of high-risk countries.

Elsewhere, Malta, Madeira and the Balearics have been added to NI’s green list, alongside a swathe of Caribbean islands.

The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Ni#Dft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Uganda
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Qatar
Country
Tunisia
Related
Worldexecutivetraveller.com

The US passport is now as powerful (or not) as one from Rwanda

Singapore may have one of the world’s most-powerful passports but that’s little comfort as Covid curbs travel to many destinations. In fact, under current restrictions, a Singapore passport is less useful than one from Namibia, Belarus, Kazakhstan or Malawi, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. An authoritative ranking of...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

EU agrees to lift travel ban on US tourists while UK has yet to make it onto ‘white list’

The European Union has agreed to lift restrictions on travellers from the US, enabling American tourists to enter the bloc.While the States joins the EU’s slim “white list” of countries from where residents will be allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status, the UK has still not been deemed safe enough to join the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Israel.Five other countries were also added to the “safe” tourism list alongside the US: North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan.EU members agreed to the additional countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted on 16 June.However, the...
LifestylePosted by
IBTimes

Emirates To Fly From India Again After Ban Over Virus

Aviation giant Emirates said Sunday it will resume flights from India from next week, after Dubai lifted a ban imposed when coronavirus cases spiked. The United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, suspended all flights from India -- including for transit passengers -- in April in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
WorldFortune

U.S. passport is only as good as Rwanda’s amid COVID restrictions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Countries like the U.K., the U.S. and Japan may have some of the most powerful passports in the world but that’s little comfort as Covid curbs travel to many destinations. In fact, under current restrictions,...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Italy and France among 22 countries that could move to green list, says expert

Some 22 countries meet the government’s threshold for moving from the amber to the green list for travel, an expert has said.Among them are tourism favourites France and Italy, alongside potential European holiday destinations Austria, Norway, Denmark and Czech Republic.Robert Boyle, aviation consultant and former chief strategist for British Airways, claimed to have compiled the list based on the data the UK government is supposedly using to determine destinations’ colour classifications in its traffic light system for international travel.He identified 22 countries that he feels meet the criteria for being upgraded from amber to green; each has an infection...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

A Third Caribbean Island Will Only Allow Vaccinated Tourists

A third island in the Caribbean has determined that the best way to keep its residents safe from coronavirus is only to allow tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit. Effective June 9th, Saint-Barthélemy, also called Saint Bart’s, an island of the Lesser Antilles in the eastern...
LifestyleBangor Daily News

Canada begins reopening to families and dual citizens

HOULTON, Maine — Canada has taken its first steps toward relaxing its strict border closure with the United States, ending quarantine requirements for family members, dual citizens and others who qualify to travel across. Though it renewed the non-essential travel ban until at least the end of July, Canada announced...
WorldSunderland Echo

Ibiza, Malta and Barbados among places added to Government’s green travel list

International travel has now resumed across the UK, with a new traffic light system currently in force. The Transport Secretary has confirmed today, June 24 that Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands (including Barbados) will be added to the Government’s green list from 4am on Wednesday, June 30.
Public Healthwibqam.com

Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe’s tourism hopes

LISBON/LONDON (Reuters) – While not a complete wash-out, the summer tourism season vital to southern Europe’s economies will be less than sizzling as the Delta coronavirus spreads and travel hurdles keep British and other sun-seekers at home. A European Union COVID-19 travel certificate launched on Thursday may help some make...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

When will Mexico be on the green list?

Sensational cuisine, ancient civilisations and 10,000km of palm-fringed sandy coastline make Mexico a top bucket-list destination for many travellers. With its teeming cities and secluded jungle, Mexico attracted a record number of British tourists a few years ago, with more than 521,000 travelling to the country in 2016.After the UK government finally revealed which countries would be on its “green list” when foreign leisure travel resumes on 17 May in England, is it possible to visit Mexico again? Here’s what we know so far.Is Mexico on the green list?No. Mexico has been placed on the amber list initially. This means...

Comments / 0

Community Policy