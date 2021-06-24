Puzzling skull discovery may point to previously unknown human ancestor
The remains were found with tools often associated with modern humans, but have features of archaic hominins who had been around for much longer. When they first laid eyes on the fragmentary remains of the dun-colored skull—part of a flat and low brain case, a nearly complete, chinless lower jaw, and one lonely tooth—the Israeli paleoanthropologists immediately realized it was not one of… us.www.nationalgeographic.com
Comments / 2