Ricky Glenn reveals he’s agreed to terms on new four-fight deal after 37-second knockout win at UFC Vegas 29

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Glenn may not have received a performance bonus for his 37-second KO win at UFC Vegas 29, but he looks to have earned something even better in return. Glenn returned after a nearly three-year layoff with a blistering finish of Joaquim Silva during the preliminary card of this past Saturday’s event at the APEX. Despite the long road back, “The Gladiator” didn’t receive an extra $50,000 for the fastest finish of the night.

