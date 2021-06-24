Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska state senator to run for Lancaster County Clerk

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
 19 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator from Lincoln announced that he plans to run for Lancaster County clerk. Sen. Matt Hansen, who represents Legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln, says he will seek to replace current County Clerk Dan Nolte, a fellow Democrat who announced that he won’t seek re-election in 2022.

The 33-year-old Hansen has served in the Nebraska Legislature for seven years, including a stint as the chairman of the Business and Labor Committee and vice-chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. He was first elected to the Legislature in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He earned bachelor’s and law degrees at the University of Nebraska.

