Iowa State

Priests cannot be charged for old abuse despite new Iowa law

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 19 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Roman Catholic priests who victimized Iowa children decades ago cannot be prosecuted despite a new law eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse.

The Iowa attorney general's office says the law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month does not apply to cases in which the statute of limitations has already expired. That means victims of childhood abuse who are currently 33 and older will not be able to have their abusers prosecuted because they missed the prior deadline to report. They also won’t be able to file lawsuits against perpetrators and officials who concealed their abuse because the law didn’t change the civil statute of limitations.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

