Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm damage across the metro

By Katrina Markel
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348DYf_0aeIeIxN00

There are fallen trees and downed power lines in parts of the metro on Thursday with more severe weather a possibility by evening.

In a news release, OPPD said it was making "good progress" in restoring power to roughly 1,100 customers who were still without power at noon on Thursday.

According to the utility company, "The most severe damage is broken power poles and downed lines. Trees are also impacting power, as some have fallen into lines due to wind and lightning."

To view updates from OPPD you may visit their website.

Bellevue residents with downed tree branches can take the debris to its old landfill site on Cedar Island Road at Rose Lane. The site will be open through noon on Saturday. The city emphasizes that the dump is only open to tree and brush debris and not other types of waste. It's open to all Bellevue residents, but no commercial dumping is allowed. More information is available at Bellevue.net.

3 News Now Reporter, Isabella Basco was in Fremont on Thursday covering some of the storm damage. You can watch her update below or on Facebook.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Oppd#Bellevue Net#News Now Reporter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Environmentbristownews.com

Weekend storms cause wind damage

Saturday evening storms arrived with rain and tempestuous winds, whipping treetops in all directions. Those winds toppled several trees locally, splitting some in half and breaking large limbs off of others. A short drive through town revealed the damage; thankfully, the damage proved relatively minor. Most of the known damage...
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Severe weather causes damage across Valley

Strong storms moving through the Valley Tuesday afternoon caused some trees to come down and thousands of people to lose power. The severe weather caused several trees in Greenville to come down along Shenango Street. A homeowner's Honda Accord was crushed minutes after they go out of the vehicle. After...
Mills County, IAopinion-tribune.com

County Spared Major Storm Damage

Mills County took a hit during a powerful thunderstorm system that roared through the region early Saturday morning, but was spared some of the major property damage and power outages experienced by other communities in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe...
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine and St Elmo. This includes the following streams and drainages Baldwin Creek, Little Browns Creek, North Fork South Arkansas River, South Cottonwood Creek, Middle Fork South Arkansas River, Arkansas River, North Fork Chalk Creek, Chalk Creek, Baldwin Gulch, Eddy Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cyclone Creek and Browns Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
EnvironmentKIMT

Enhanced (Level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather on Wednesday

A strong storm system will build into the region on Wednesday, bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. It's possible that our area will see multiple rounds of thunderstorms, beginning in the morning, with more development occurring later in the day. Some of the storms may become severe and...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota could be in for a bumpy ride Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the five-county St. Cloud area at a marginal risk for severe weather for Tuesday and a slight risk for Wednesday. A frontal system coming in, bringing with it temperatures in the high 80’s and dewpoints over 60, will create enough disruption in the atmosphere for some storms to fire Tuesday, likely east of the St. Cloud area. The severe threat really dies down after sunset.
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

A Few Lingering Storms on Tuesday Night

Tuesday night will bring lingering storms, especially before dark. After dark we will begin seeing showers and storms wrap up. Temperatures are going to be mild yet again. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s once more. Watch out for some patchy fog by the morning hours. Tuesday night has...
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Severe storms possible today

A strong disturbance will move through the region today kicking up scattered showers and thunderstorms in western MT and WY this morning, central MT/north-central WY by this afternoon, and southeastern MT and northeastern WY by this evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy