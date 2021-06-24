The year is almost half over, help us continue to grow as we finish 2021

The news: Even after last year’s spike, US back-to-school ecommerce sales will grow another 13.3% this year to $41.26 billion, according to our latest estimates. We expect a strong rebound in back-to-school sales overall in 2021. After declining by 4.6% last year, total back-to-school sales will grow by 9.3% in 2021 to reach $95.83 billion. Our estimates align with a May 2021 survey from KPMG, which found that this year’s average back-to-school spending will be $268 per child among US consumers who plan to buy school supplies. That’s up nearly 9% from similar polling in 2020. Diving further, the survey found that spending for preschool and college students will see the largest increases, up 32% and 13%, respectively. High school and middle school students, meanwhile, will see more modest increases in spending, at 4% and 3%, respectively.