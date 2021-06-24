Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Best Portable Humidifiers to Achieve Healthy Humidity Wherever You Go

By Sarah Morlock
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dealing with dry air isn’t always at the top of everyone’s to-do list. After all, is dry air really that bad a thing? Well, what if we told you dry air is the reason your lips become chapped, your skin becomes irritated and your throat becomes sore. In short, dry air may be the hidden cause behind a lot of your everyday discomfort, and possibly one cause you never thought about. Luckily, dealing with dry air can be as simple as investing in a humidifier. And, if you spend a lot of time away from home and on the road, your best bet is one of the best portable humidifiers.

spy.com

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Design#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FCC
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsZDNet

Best portable monitor 2021: Work from anywhere

Remote work looks like it's here to stay, with millions continuing to work from outside of traditional office spaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global home office spending market is expected to grow at 15.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to a report from Future Market Insights. Many...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

The best portable air conditioners for purification everywhere you go

Portable air conditioners are a more efficient and powerful alternative to a cooling fan on your desk. These units feature a compressor that sucks in hot air and extracts a cooler (often customized) temperature that makes warmer weather more tolerable. Because not everyone adores the heat—especially when you’re trying to sleep or are attending to chores.
TV ShowsZDNet

Best projector 2021: Portable entertainment

Throughout the pandemic, families sought out more ways to enjoy at-home entertainment, including by streaming their favorite movies and TV shows with portable projectors. And during the summer months, while people are planning outdoor events and trips, these devices have become even more attractive. Luckily, portable projectors allow you to enjoy quality entertainment both at home and on the road.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

9 best solar chargers and portable panels for backpacking, hiking and camping with confidence

Most of us feel a sense of rising panic the farther we get from a power socket. And now that we – as a fair and intelligent society – have decided that smartphone batteries should last exactly one day at most, it’s more essential than ever to pack a bit of extra juice when camping or travelling in the great outdoors.Solar chargers can indefinitely extend the life of your devices, so long as there’s sunlight to convert into free energy. Today’s solar panels are smaller, lighter and more efficient than ever, and can charge everything from your headphones and laptop...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

12 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

Summer is here at last. We’re emerging from our homes, blinking in the sunlight and taking our first tentative steps into the great outdoors. Bereft of anything to discuss, we sit in total silence with friends, unsure of what to do or say. Luckily, music can help fill the gaps in conversation, at least until we all learn how to socialise again. But how best to listen?We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely. Once you’ve made that decision, a more important question arises: which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect...
Electronicscountryliving.com

The 10 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Cool Off This Summer

No need to struggle with window AC units with these free-standing, portable air conditioners. With most of them on wheels (and some even tabletop sized!), these couldn't be easier to set up and get going. 10 Frigidaire Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner. Frigidaire's compact portable air conditioner may be...
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best portable laptop chargers you can buy

These days, it’s easy to find a great laptop that suits your needs. There are many PCs with thin and lightweight designs, some with unique looks, and laptop performance keeps improving. At the same time, power efficiency is also getting better all the time. We can do more on our laptops and have them last longer. But as good as battery life gets, sometimes it’s just not enough to get you through a long trip. If you find yourself needing extra power, here are some of the best portable chargers you can get for your laptop.
ElectronicsT3.com

Smoovii review: probably the best portable blender you can buy

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Smoovii review in short: a well made and rather powerful little thing, able to blitz most fruits easily. People are so busy these days. So much so that there seems to be a demand for portable smoothie makers. That’s right, whizzing up your fruit in a corded device in your kitchen to decanter into a water bottle is way too time consuming. Thanks to brands like Smoovii, you can save on these precious minutes by purchasing a portable blender. Just pop it in your bag and take it with you to blend on the go.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Best MagSafe portable batteries for iPhone 2021

While rumors abound about a potential MagSafe power bank from Apple, other brands have beat them to the punch. Brands like Belkin and Anker were quickest to release magnetic battery packs for the iPhone 12 series, and others quickly followed. Here you'll find a thorough list of the best MagSafe portable batteries for iPhone that are available today, and we'll continue to add to it as new products hit the market.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Portable Beds

Time and technology have led to exciting developments in portable bedding that ensure a comfy night’s rest wherever you choose to set up. Portable beds can come into play for a variety of different needs. Camping and cost-effective hosting are just two, but the popularity and use of these short-term mattresses is on the rise. Here are the best portable beds that will bring you master-bed comfort anywhere.
Electronicsmomblogsociety.com

Everlasting Comfort’s Humidifiers Are The Best You Can Find

Texture, light, or noise-level, what is it that defines a comfortable sleep most? For some people it isn’t any of those things, it’s temperature and humidity. Perhaps more than those other factors, humidity is something that can directly affect your health and wellness when you go to sleep. That is...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Roland Go:Mixer Pro-X Portable Audio Mixer for Smartphones

Roland Go:Mixer Pro-X portable audio mixer for smartphones let you create studio-quality audio for your music videos, web shows, podcasts, and more. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. Roland Go:Mixer Pro-X measures 6.1 x 4.09 x 1.61 inches and weighs 1.03 pounds. With the compact and lightweight design,...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The 5 Best Portable Blenders for Making Smoothies When You’re on the Go (or Away From a Power Outlet)

Whether your calendar is packed to the brim with social engagements or you’re just looking forward to not spending the summer months quarantining away from loved ones this year, you likely have some exciting plans on the books. Traveling someplace where someone else makes the bed, camping, being reunited with the ocean… there are so many different types of adventure to choose from.
LifestyleElite Daily

The 8 Best Benzoyl Peroxide Resistant Towels

Just like bleach, the acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide can wreak havoc on your fabrics and towels, leaving behind splotchy and discolored marks long after you've completed your skin care routine. But here's the good news: Not all towels are susceptible to benzoyl peroxide stains. To find the best benzoyl peroxide-resistant towels, look for ones that have been identified as "bleach-safe" (or similarly, "vat-dyed") by the brand. Beyond that, pick your towels in the size that will work best for your needs.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Air-Purifying Bladeless Fans

The Flo desk fan is the brainchild of Soyoung An. The portable device is not only useful for cooling the user down during the hot summer months but can also be used when temperatures cool off. Dual in function, the Flo desk fan is a cooling and heating device, ideal for climates with varying seasons like North America.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum uses state-of-the-art tracking sensors to navigate

Lift stubborn dirt and other messes off the floor with the iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system with powerful suction and dual multisurface rubber brushes that take in dirt, debris, and pet hair. Also, an edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners. What’s more, the updated iRobot Home app lets you set your own schedules and provides seasonal cleaning recommendations. Moreover, this smart vacuum learns your cleaning habits and suggests routines. Furthermore, the rubber brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair, making this smart home gadget ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the Roomba i3 responds to voice commands, senses where it can and can’t go, and detects dirt. Finally, when the battery runs low, this robot automatically returns to its charging station. Then, it picks up where it left off.
AmazonReal Simple

These Portable Soap Sheets Are the Easiest Way to Keep Your Hands Clean While Traveling

If there's anything we've learned over the past year, it's that washing our hands shouldn't be taken lightly. While we've always known the importance of hand-washing for safety and health reasons, chances are you're scrubbing more than usual. Now that life is starting to return to normal, including the resumption of travel, it's important to keep your hands clean and safe while on the go. And since you can't always rely on public restrooms to be stocked up with soap, why not carry your own? No need to travel with a full bottle of soap—instead, there's a more portable option: paper soap sheets.
ElectronicsReal Simple

The 11 Best Handheld Vacuums for Every Type of Mess

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you spill cereal on the kitchen counter or notice that your pet left a pile of fur on the living room sofa, there's only one cleaning tool for the job: a handheld vacuum. Lightweight yet powerful, a good handheld vacuum can tackle those small messes—and fit into the smallest of spaces—all over your home. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best handheld vacuums, according to top cleaning issues. Maybe you're plagued by pet fur, you have a small apartment with lots of little crevices, or you want the best option for cleaning your car's interior. No matter your cleaning concern, you'll find your new favorite handheld vacuum on this list.
ElectronicsYonkers Tribune.

Here Is the Best Ultrasonic Humidifier of 2021 By HEZI ARIS

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 13, 2021 — There are many reasons and benefits to using a humidifier. Cleaning the air in your home and adding moisture to improve health and wellness is a win-win. With so many different types and brands of humidifiers out there, it can be hard to find the best one on the market. The Everlasting Comfort CoolMist Ultrasonic 6L Humidifier is the best ultrasonic humidifier of 2021.
LifestyleDesign Milk

Showering Under the Nebia by Moen Quattro Saves up to 50% Water

Nebia made quite a stir not that long ago thanks to some early investment by a particularly notable figure within tech and a novel method of atomizing water into the most microscopic of droplets. That said, as is often the case of innovative designs, the earlier iterations of Nebia’s water-saving showerheads combining an all-enveloping proprietary spray nozzle design delivering water savings of up to 65% did not come cheap. Fortunately, the new Nebia by Moen Quattro retains some of the same features of its pricier and more minimalist design cousin, but at a much more attainable price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy