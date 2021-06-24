Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dem mayors call on GOP lawmakers to work with Whitmer on state budget as deadline looms

By Laina G. Stebbins
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y52Mu_0aeIe2v000

Two Democratic Michigan mayors on Thursday decried the GOP-led Legislature for taking its time on budget negotiations with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, calling for a swift agreement so local governments can support essential programs and make better informed funding decisions.

It has now been over a month since Whitmer and GOP legislative leaders agreed to negotiate next year’s budget and COVID-19 relief spending — but with no apparent movement since and just one week until the July 1 budget deadline, some municipal leaders are becoming frustrated with the wait.

“We’re trying to fill in the [funding] gaps where the state and the federal government can’t. So if we don’t have that knowledge to us in a timely fashion, then we’re not going to be able to make those educated decisions,” East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens said Thursday during a press conference hosted by the Michigan Democratic Party (MDP).

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies said while federal COVID-19 funds from the American Rescue Plan will help his city and others, municipalities are still facing down the barrel of decades-long cuts and hardships.

“I think the governor has done her part in proposing a budget, and also in working in a bipartisan fashion with one chamber of the House. I’m optimistic that the Senate can get its head out of its ass to actually do the work on the other end to deliver a budget that is good for businesses, good for talent retention and good for working families that need it most during the pandemic,” Dobies said.

Whitmer, GOP leaders agree to negotiate budget, COVID orders

Spokespersons for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Jason Wentworth (R-Clare) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both mayors pointed to talent retention as a top priority for their cities and the state, which they said would be supported by more funding toward education, childcare and job training.

Stephens and Dobies also said that while they are excited about Whitmer’s “robust” budget plan, GOP legislators now need to step up to the plate.

“To not see a budget out of the Michigan Legislature at this point, I think they’re just playing politics,” Stephens said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic — and following a long Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 budget standoff between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor — Whitmer signed a law establishing July 1 as the new deadline for the Legislature to submit its budget plan to her.

The COVID-19 pandemic complicated that timeline last year, and the FY 2021 budget was eventually signed in September. The July 1 deadline has not been suspended for this year.

GOP-led Legislature axes Whitmer programs, reduces federal COVID funding in budgets

State Sen. Jim Stamas (R-Midland) introduced a bill earlier this month to suspend that deadline until 2022, but no action has been taken on the legislation since it was passed by the Senate and referred to committee on June 17. The Senate adjourned Thursday until Wednesday — one day before the budget deadline.

Last month, the GOP-led Michigan Legislature began passing budget bills for FY 2022, many of which cut funding to the executive recommendations proposed by Whitmer.

Whitmer and GOP leaders announced on May 21 that they have agreed to work together on the budget, but no negotiated budget plan has been reached yet and there is just one week until July 1.

“Budgets are reflections of our values, and I think you can look at the governor’s budget and see the care that’s been taken to invest back in our communities, invest back in the things that we need to do to reopen businesses and to care for some of the most vulnerable citizens that we have, particularly during a pandemic,” Dobies said.

“… Pass a budget, so that we can use some of those state resources and put them to work in cities like Jackson.”

The post Dem mayors call on GOP lawmakers to work with Whitmer on state budget as deadline looms appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

422
Followers
347
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jason Wentworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Gop#Democratic#Mdp#The American Rescue Plan#House#Senate#Covid#Spokespersons#The Michigan Legislature#Republican#State#Fy 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs $17B schools budget boosting childcare spending, closing district funding gap

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed the largest School Aid budget in Michigan history Tuesday, totaling $17.1 billion, which hits a longtime goal of eliminating the funding gap between districts. “As we look to the next school year and beyond, we know that every student deserves to be funded at the same level to ensure […] The post Whitmer signs $17B schools budget boosting childcare spending, closing district funding gap appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. The anti-poverty campaign, “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People […] The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Advance

Here’s how democracies die

If you want to know at what point America’s democracy started to die, experts say 2016 seems like a logical point: With nearly a year to go until his term expired, President Barack Obama’s attempt at appointing a Supreme Court justice failed when the Republican-controlled Senate vowed to block any nominee. Steven Levitsky and Daniel […] The post Here’s how democracies die appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

State board OKs anti-Whitmer petition, heads to GOP-led Legislature

After a year of right-wing acrimony over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 orders and legal turbulence over an effort to permanently strip some of her emergency powers, the controversial Unlock Michigan campaign prevailed Tuesday at getting its petition approved by the Board of State Canvassers. The bipartisan panel had previously deadlocked on the petition along party […] The post State board OKs anti-Whitmer petition, heads to GOP-led Legislature appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan lawmakers send 'game-changing' school budget to Whitmer

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved a $17.1 billion funding plan for K-12 schools Wednesday, hours before a self-imposed deadline for a new budget, with lawmakers calling the proposal the "largest investment in education" in state history. The bill gained bipartisan support, passing the Senate in a 33-1 vote and...
POTUSPosted by
Michigan Advance

GOP-led Legislature passes last-minute schools budget, puts other funding on ice, despite deadline

A long day in the Michigan Legislature culminated in the passage of a $17.1 billion School Aid Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget ready for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature, just one day before lawmakers’ self-imposed July 1 budget deadline. The K-12 investment for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 is the largest in Michigan’s history. Funding […] The post GOP-led Legislature passes last-minute schools budget, puts other funding on ice, despite deadline appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan lawmakers continue talks as July 1 budget deadline approaches

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers continued Tuesday to work on coming to an agreement on the state's budget ahead of a deadline for schools and municipalities. Municipal and school budgets are due July 1, 2021, as is the state's budget. Last week, the Republican-led Michigan House approved a nearly $65 million budget that includes money for education and it was sent to the Michigan Senate.
PoliticsWrn.com

Lawmakers wait for Evers to act on state budget

Republican legislative leaders are urging the governor to sign the state budget bill passed this week. For the first time in 14 years, the two-year spending plan got bipartisan support. Seven Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly joined Republicans in voting for it this week. Governor Tony Evers said...
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lawmakers approve $48 billion late state budget

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Friday signed off on a $48.1 billion late budget buoyed by an unexpected surge in revenue. The spending plan, which emerged late Thursday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor signs state budget, including GOP-backed tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers has signed the 2021-2023 state budget, which includes a more than $2 billion tax cut backed by Republicans. The Democratic governor used his veto pen to make 50 changes to the budget, though most of the changes were minor. Evers has one of the most powerful veto authorities in the country, with the ability to delete words, numbers and punctuation from the spending plan.
michiganradio.org

Whitmer plan calls for millions to modernize state parks

Michigan’s parks and trails could see major improvements under a multi-million-dollar proposal from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The governor wants to use $250 million in American Rescue Plan funding to modernize state facilities, many of which saw record numbers of visitors last year. Ron Olson is the Parks and Recreation Chief...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico GOP lawmakers call for extraordinary session

Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives followed through with drafting a petition seeking an extraordinary session to give lawmakers more say in how $1.75 billion in COVID-19 relief funds should be spent. At issue is which branch of government — legislative or executive — has the authority to...
whbl.com

Wisconsin Legislature Finishes Work On A New State Budget

MADISON, WI (WRN) – Time to wait and see what Governor Evers will do to the state’s new $87.5 billion state budget. The Wisconsin Senate approved the plan last night. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the $87.5 billion plan passed by that chamber Tuesday night is a big improvement, over what Governor Tony Evers proposed.
WEAU-TV 13

Local lawmakers talk about proposed state budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin state budget is heading to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. Wednesday night, the State Senate passed the bill on a 23-9 vote, with most support coming from Republicans. Evers, a Democrat, must decide how to proceed. His options include signing bill, vetoing the entire...
Madison, WICBS 58

GOP lawmakers take victory lap touting budget, urge Evers to sign it

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A day after lawmakers passed the state budget, Republicans held events across the state touting the spending plan and urging Gov. Tony Evers to sign it. Beyond tax cuts, the budget includes more money for nursing homes, long-term care facilities, UW System and construction projects....
Ohio Statewosu.org

A Day Before Deadline Ohio Lawmakers Send Budget To Governor

With a little over a day till the deadline on Wednesday, the new two-year state budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after overwhelmingly bipartisan votes in the House and Senate late Monday evening. A surprise surplus of $3 billion more than budget forecasters predicted led to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy