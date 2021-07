Awkwafina has come a long way from her small railroad apartment in Brooklyn. After catapulting into stardom following the success of 2018’s Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, the Queens native (her real name is Nora Lum) finally made the move to West Hollywood in 2019. Now, nearly two years later, she is looking to sell her West Coast starter home for $2.395 million, according to Dirt.