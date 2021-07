YREKA, Ca. — With Saturday, July 3rd, being one of the hottest and driest days this past week, fire activity on the Tennant Fire displayed active behavior, especially along the eastern flank. This activity is occurring along the Old Tennant Fire burn scar from 2009, with fuels consisting of dead and down material. The western flank has pockets of dead fuel that continue to burn, which until they can be mopped up fully, poses the threat of spot fires. As of 6 A.M. July 4th, the fire has burned 10,407 acres, and has a containment level of 29%.