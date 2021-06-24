Cancel
Door County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Target Area: Door; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from South Branch to 7 miles southeast of Gillett to 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. Heavy rain, pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marinette, Sturgeon Bay, Menominee, Oconto, Gillett, Jacksonport, Pound, Ephraim, Egg Harbor and South Branch.

alerts.weather.gov

