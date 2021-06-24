‘Impossible to ignore’: How a former neuroscientist and dancer is turning research into art

Internships have never been more prevalent or essential for aspiring art workers. Putting in one’s time as an intern is an important career stepping stone—a way to gain key on-the-job skills, experiences, and connections for art-world success. Studio Museum in Harlem director and chief curator Thelma Golden, New York Times art critic Roberta Smith, and the late artist Chris Burden all had formative internships early in their careers. According to a 2015 report by the Strategic National Arts Alumni Project (SNAAP), a full 69 percent of undergraduates in the U.S. who graduated from arts programs had been an intern at least once while they were in school.