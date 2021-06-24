Antonio Gibson: Is the Sky the Limit or is the Limit the Sky?

The Siena Saints Men's basketball team is able to get back on the court right not to get ready for the season come this fall. They are allowed to play on the court 4 hours a week but most importantly, they are allowed to bond together as there are a lot of new faces for the reigning MAAC regular season champions. Chemistry is very important and with 9 new players entering the mix along with important pieces like Jackson Storm, Aidan Carpenter and Nick Hopkins, it is imperative that this team gets to know each other. Coach Carm is extremely excited and believes that the sky is the limit for this squad. Coach details the new players on this roster and why he is so excited to get going here on the 2021-22 season. In terms of the out of conference schedule, Coach is just waiting on a few contracts but it is definitely an exciting start against Saint Bonaventure.