Special Weather Statement issued for Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 216 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Melrose Landing, or near Interlachen, moving southwest at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Interlachen, Melrose Landing, Johnson and Mannville.