People Who Regretfully Used Words They Didn't Know The Meaning Of

“What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it is supposed to be.” — Anonymous. How are you coping at the moment? Are you dealing with any problems? What do you think are the lessons contained within your difficulties? What would it take to improve your situation? Are you willing to consider it from a different perspective? I’m asking a lot of questions, since these are the kinds of questions we must ask ourselves to overcome our difficulties. Many people feel overpowered because they believe life is being imposed upon them instead of working out for them.