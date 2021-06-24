People Who Regretfully Used Words They Didn't Know The Meaning Of
As humans, our vocabulary is something we work on and develop constantly throughout our lifetime. Once we finish schooling it is basically entirely up to us to keep expanding it, or else we fall behind. It's not the most important thing in the world, to know fancy words and be able to use them in casual conversation, but it sure feels good to be able to through around words like 'facetious and 'iniquitous.'cheezburger.com
Comments / 0