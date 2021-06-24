Animals Being Absolute Derps: Top Seven Videos Of The Week

Buddy is a sweet older adult fella who is looking for a loving home to retire to. His previous owner unfortunately passed away, with no family to take him in, but his friends at Providence Animal Center are keeping him comfortable and hopeful that his new people will meet him soon. He is so comfortable because he is currently benefiting from a wonderful foster home, where he gets love and affection all day, every day. His foster mom says that he is content with just a lap to cuddle up in, and is the sweetest boy ever. If you’re interested in meeting him, complete the adoption form on his webpage at ProvidenceAC.org/pets/Buddy. Buddy is the packaged deal – he is up-to-date on his vaccines, neutered, and microchipped. PAC IS BACK: You can now walk-in to meet the adoptable dogs and cats at Providence Animal Center from Tuesday-Sunday – no appointment necessary.