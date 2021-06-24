Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

IBM puts three RTP buildings up for sublease – Here's why

By 11881,40882
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Research Triangle Park’s biggest employer is putting up a large portion of its campus for sublease – more than 600,000 square feet of space.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Triangle Park#Sublease#Rtp#Triangle Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Gearing Up To Hybrid Work? Here Is Why You Should Invest In Trust-Building Now

With the vaccination campaigns advancing at great speed in a number of regions, mainly across Europe and North America, many companies and public sector employers are looking at ways of bringing employees back to the physical workplace. Unless you were on an internet-hiatus for the past 2 months, you have probably been bombarded by e-mails, news items and social media posts on the latest pandemic phenomenon: hybrid working. Hybrid working is not new, what is new about it, is the scale. Never have so many employees worked from home, and never have so many employers actively promoted remote work. And never before have employers been confronted with the headache of overseeing employees that want to come and go as they please, offering time, space and duration flexibility, not only to prevent the virus from spreading, but also adjusting to these new demands by employees.
San Francisco, CAtheregistrysf.com

Airbnb Puts 300,000 SQFT 650 Townsend in San Francisco on the Sublease Market; Looks to Reorganize in Light of Losses

While office leasing activity across San Francisco may be starting to reanimate in the new cycle, it is obvious that publicly traded firms with strong fiscal responsibility may be reconsidering the amount of space they need. Airbnb is one of those San Francisco-based companies rethinking not only what the new normal will bring to its business but also where it hopes to house those employees in the future. One thing is for certain, it won’t be at 650 Townsend, which the company is actively marketing for sublease.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission...
EconomyZacks.com

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Updates on Q2 Activities

IIPR - Free Report) , focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated state-licensed cannabis facilities, is poised to keep gaining from its acquisitions. The company noted in its operating update that since the beginning of the second quarter...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Lemonade Stock Slumped This Week

Lemonade stock fell with no apparent catalyst this week. Trading desks are quieter going into the summer months. Investors are likely cautious heading into Lemonade's second-quarter earnings next month. What happened. Shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had a difficult run this week. The insurtech stock slumped as much as 12% this...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Biohaven Pharmaceutical Is Soaring Today

Wall Street analysts expecting around $50 million in Q2 sales for Nurtec were caught off guard by a preliminary revenue figure of $93 million. Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) are on the move following a preliminary revenue report for the second quarter. Investors excited about Nurtec sales that outperformed expectations drove the stock 10.1% higher as of 11:25 a.m. EDT Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Riot Blockchain Stock Was Up 39% in June

Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) were up 38.8% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's important to note that the company mines Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and the price of Bitcoin was actually down 7% in June. However, the company was able to overcome this headwind with some important updates and by scoring positive comments from Wall Street analysts.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why IBM Fell Nearly 5% Today

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) were down 4.7% as of late Friday, largely in response to reports that president Jim Whitehurst will be stepping down from that role in the near future. Whitehurst is the former CEO of Red Hat -- which IBM acquired in 2019 -- and was leading the company's hybrid cloud efforts made possible by the Red Hat deal.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why XPeng Stock Jumped Thursday

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reported monthly and quarterly vehicle delivery results this morning, and sales continue to soar. Investors acknowledged the solid report, sending shares up more than 5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT. So what. XPeng reported that June EV deliveries jumped more than 600% compared...
Economyrockydailynews.com

Building business value and putting profit first: The why

As business brokers, we speak to business owners of all shapes and sizes every day. Many of our conversations are with owners who have built great enterprises, but what they don’t always have is a company that is built for sale. And while getting to a place of being sellable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy