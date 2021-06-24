IBM puts three RTP buildings up for sublease – Here's why

With the vaccination campaigns advancing at great speed in a number of regions, mainly across Europe and North America, many companies and public sector employers are looking at ways of bringing employees back to the physical workplace. Unless you were on an internet-hiatus for the past 2 months, you have probably been bombarded by e-mails, news items and social media posts on the latest pandemic phenomenon: hybrid working. Hybrid working is not new, what is new about it, is the scale. Never have so many employees worked from home, and never have so many employers actively promoted remote work. And never before have employers been confronted with the headache of overseeing employees that want to come and go as they please, offering time, space and duration flexibility, not only to prevent the virus from spreading, but also adjusting to these new demands by employees.