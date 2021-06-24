Cancel
Economy

To sustain diversity, investors must tune into their unconscious biases

By April Dominguez
TechCrunch
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny funding opportunities we had in the pipeline evaporated. This was especially true for investors considering attempts to reach new and underrepresented founders. But the fundraising market came back pretty quickly in 2020 — for some. And though we are thrilled to have closed a $1.5 million pre-seed round in the middle of a pandemic, the challenges we faced in the past continued. The spotlight only turned back on minority founders after the Black Lives Matter movement took off last summer, and we began to pursue fundraising again in late 2020. We could tell by how investors interacted with our pitch deck or asked us questions that they already had preconceived ideas about us and our business.

