Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Wood-smoked barbecue spot expands to larger Chapel Hill location

By Rachel Crumpler
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The plan is for Big Belly Que to be open at the new, larger location by September, so they are settled in as students return to Chapel Hill.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Restaurants
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh chef's cuisine reaches the northwest with ghost kitchen concept

A Raleigh chef has entered the high-end food delivery market after pivoting during the pandemic to expand beyond North Carolina for the first time. Crawford and Son owner Scott Crawford created Crawford Cookshop to offer food that can be enjoyed at home, after indoor dining was temporarily suspended last year. In June, Crawford Cookshop was made available through the Crave Delivery platform in Boise, Idaho, where Crave Hospitality Group co-founder and chef Scott Howard created the startup and set up a ghost kitchen. A ghost kitchen is a place where food is prepared just for delivery without dining space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy